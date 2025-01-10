Loreal Sarkisian has perfect joke on Texas HC Steve’s style making her swoon
Loreal Sarkisian certainly knows how to rock a fit for a big game, but her husband and Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian does as well. Loreal the stylist, however, won’t take too much credit for her man’s sense of style.
Loreal, 39, has wowed all season for the Longhorns and Steve with looks like her all-denim white cowgirl getup, and her burnt orange fairytale College Football Playoff winner, and her Daisy Dukes and boots stunner, and most recently a shoestring tank top all-black fit.
Fans eagerly want to know what she will be rocking for Friday’s huge CFP semifinal match with the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Cotton Bowl. But, whatever Steve wears, too, no doubt will be a headline. Earlier this season his blazer in pregame went viral and he thanked his stylist back home in Loreal.
While Loreal no doubt helps Steve as the fashionista she is, she doesn’t like to take the credit. In an interview with WFAA of Dallas, Texas, Loreal talked about her career along with Steve’s sense of fashion and her help in that area. She also had a joke about how she noticed him in the first place.
“Is it a big difference,” she asked. “No. His style has evolved. I’m happy for him. Sometimes he’s done it for himself with a teeny bit of help. I try not to take too much credit because can dress. He has some style. He has some taste. I mean, obviously, he got my attention.”
Steve and Loreal have been married since 2020, and despite a rocky 2024 where they even filed jointly for divorce in July, they have since reconciled with Loreal flaunting her giant wedding ring around. For New Year’s Eve, Loreal posted she’s ready for “a new chapter” with Steve this year.
Win or lose on Friday, no doubt Loreal and Steve will be shining with their fit game at the Cotton Bowl in frigid Dallas.
