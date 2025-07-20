LSU gymnastics star Kailin Chio stuns teammates with Hawaiian sunset beach poses
Kailin Chio hung out with bestie Livvy Dunne last season a lot with the LSU gymnastics. She definitely knows how to pose for photos just like the former Lady Tigers influencer.
Chio, 19, made SEC history as freshman winning the ”Freshman of the Week” award nine times while becoming a key piece of a Lady Tigers squad that tried to repeat as national champions. She even impressed Dunne a ton.
Outside of the gym, we saw Chio hanging with Dunne for a bikini pool day, and doing kissy face selfies together, and striking an uncanny identical pose as hotel roommates on a road trip, and crushing their SEC Championship leotards together.
The expectations are sky-high next season for Chio, who hails from Henderson, Nevada. Before then, though, she’s enjoying her summer with a trip to Hawaii where she shared a “honey baby 🌺“ caption with beautiful sunset poses in a floral dress.
Some of her teammates already reacted. Chase Brock wrote, “so pretty! Miss uuu,” while Aleah Finnegan commented, “pretty pretty beach babyyy.”
Chio certainly knows how to score points with her teammates and the judges.
