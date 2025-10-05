Pat Murphy, Jackson Chourio Take Strikingly Different Tones On Brewers Star's Injury
The Milwaukee Brewers' Game 1 win over the Chicago Cubs should have been one big party. Instead, there was one lingering thought clouding everyone's minds.
Left fielder and leadoff hitter Jackson Chourio was the engine of Milwaukee's offense in the early nine-run rally. He went 3-for-3 in the first two innings, the first time such a feat has ever been accomplished in postseason play.
But when he came up lame after running to first base, clutching the same hamstring that kept him out for the month of August, concern in Brewers land was high. And after the game, we learned that nearly any outcome is on the table until we have more test results.
Chourio awaiting MRI; Pat Murphy not taking optimistic tone
Chourio had an MRI after the game, and at this point, it's probably wise to wait for the results before passing further judgment. Because manager Pat Murphy and Chourio took wildly different tones when speaking about the injury.
To hear Murphy tell it, Chourio might be in danger of missing significant time.
"Obviously, it's real scary,” Murphy said, per Alex Stumpf of MLB.com. “Having that same hamstring injury to the same leg, we're hoping that it's something he can come back from soon. We have no idea when that would be. He's just getting out of the tube right now. We'll have somebody look at it. Could be devastating.”
Meanwhile, Chourio sounds as though he thinks he could play in Game 2, which is on Monday after both National League series take a day off.
“They haven’t said anything,” Chourio said through an interpreter, via Steve Megargee of the Associated Press. “We’re still waiting. But physically I feel good, and I feel in a position where I’m ready to keep going and keep competing.”
Chourio also seemed to think whatever tweak he felt to his hamstring wasn't as severe as the last time he hurt it at the end of July, per Stumpf.
The Brewers can ill afford to lose Chourio for any amount of time. The 21-year-old is quickly proving to be built for October, with an 8-for-14 line in his first four playoff games.
More MLB: Brewers Star Jackson Chourio Exits NLDS Game 1 With Hamstring Injury