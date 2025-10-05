Jackson Chourio Injury: What It Means For Brewers For Rest Of NLDS
The Milwaukee Brewers rolled to a 9-3 win over the Chicago Cubs in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Saturday. They scored all nine of their runs in the first two innings of the series opener.
However, they were dealt a tough blow when star left fielder Jackson Chourio exited the game with a hamstring injury. Chourio is optimistic he'll be able to bounce back, but manager Pat Murphy spoke in a different tone following the injury, and his status for the rest of the series is uncertain.
The Brewers are two wins away from their first NLCS appearance since 2018, but they may be without Chourio for the rest of the series.
What Jackson Chourio's Injury Means For The Brewers
Chourio will likely be out for Game 2 of the series. Game 3 will take place on Wednesday at Wrigley Field. Any time without Chourio could be a major blow for the Brewers, and if he is out the rest of the series, the Cubs could potentially gain an edge as they try to steal home field advantage away from them.
The Brewers will have Quinn Priester going in Game 2 on Monday, but if Chourio isn't good to go, then the lineup will be lacking a major run producer. The 21-year-old outfielder hit .270/.308/.462 with 21 home runs, 78 RBI and a .770 OPS during the regular season. He had three hits in Game 1 before he exited.
Isaac Collins took over for Chourio after he exited. If Chourio goes down for the rest of the series, the Brewers will likely have to rely on him to take most of the reps in left field while having Blake Perkins play more regularly in center field. Brandon Lockridge is also on the postseason roster and could be used as a late-game defensive replacement.
The Brewers will certainly hope that Chourio's injury isn't too severe. This is the same hamstring that cost him time in the month of August. This could spell trouble for the Brewers if he can't bounce back quickly, and it could ultimately lead to the Cubs having a major advantage the rest of the way.
It will be interesting to see if the young slugger can bounce back from the injury and return to action quickly. If not, things may start to look bleak for Milwaukee.
