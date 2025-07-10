Dodgers to have awesome Lakers Kobe Bryant giveaway with his Nike sneakers part of it
Kobe Bryant loved the Los Angeles Dodgers and so does his family. Now, the team announced it’s giving fans a special Kobe giveaway to honor the late Los Angeles Lakers legend coming up in August.
The Dodgers controlling owner Mark Walter now owns the Lakers as well, which makes since they are doing a collab.
Kobe’s wife Vanessa and their three daughters Natalia, 22, Bianka 8, and Capri, 6, are huge Dodgers fans and have been to several games recently like where Natalia and mom looked like twins, and another where Vanessa couldn’t stop smiling in a photo with her daughters in their Dodgers gear. Bianka also had a good time dancing while Natalia laughed.
RELATED: Natalia Bryant rocks Dodgers fit with aunt Sophie in rare photo with Vanessa’s sister
The 43-year-old Vanessa also showed off some amazing custom Dodgers jerseys the team sent her and the kids, and Kobe has a special “Dodgers” colorway version of his Kobe 6 sneakers as well.
Kobe loved him some Dodgers and when the team won their 8th championship in 2024, which 8 and 24 were Kobe’s numbers, Vanessa posted an amazing video tribute on Kobe’s behalf.
RELATED: Natalia Bryant has Kobe-like stare in Dodgers fit at Clayton Kershaw’s historic night
LA loves Kobe right back as Vanessa just showed off in a touching discovery while she was out at the Hollywood Bowl, and the Dodgers are honoring him with his bobblehead for a game on August 8 with him in a No. 24 Lakers jersey with those Kobe “Dodgers” kicks on.
Fans were going nuts over the announcement, too.
Every fan is going to want one of those including the Bryant family.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
America!: Josh Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld crushes USA fit enjoying beach cocktail
No way: Russell Wilson loves Ciara’s gold ‘grillz’ making her look completely different
Eerie: Vanessa Bryant shows off rare picture of her sister Sophie, Kobe in bday shoutout
USWNT star gaga: Ben Shelton’s gf Trinity Rodman mocks her viral love stare
Lux no biggie: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal flexes casual Louis Vuitton fit to ‘recharge’