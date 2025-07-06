The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Natalia Bryant stuns in green eye-catching dress with mom in Pau Gasol birthday wish

Vanessa Bryant wishes “brother” Pau Gasol a happy birthday while sharing an amazing photo with Kobe’s daughter and former teammate.

Natalia Bryant attending the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 2nd, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Natalia Bryant attending the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 2nd, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. / Anne Barson / ABACAPRESS.COM

Kobe Bryant’s former star Los Angeles Lakers teammate Pau Gasol turned 45 on Sunday. Kobe’s wife shared an amazing birthday wish for him in a photo with her daughter Natalia.

Pau and his wife Catherine are still good family friends with the Bryants and have been there for Vanessa and the kids since Kobe and Gianna were tragically killed in the helicopter crash of 2020. The kids all call Pau “uncle” and the family even took a ski trip together where Natalia and Vanessa matched in all-black ski fits. Vanessa sent them an awesome Kobe gift on Christmas and a pair of Gigi Kobe sneakers, while the Gasols made sure she felt the love on her and Kobe’s anniversary.

Pau Gasol, Vanessa Bryant
March 7, 2023: Pau Gasol embraces Vanessa Bryant during his jersey retirement ceremony at halftime in the NBA. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Pau even posted the sweeter picture with Natalia for her birthday.

Pau Gasol and Natalia Bryant
Pau Gasol/Instagram

For Pau’s big birthday, Vanessa wrote, “Feliz cumpleaños, hermano! @paugasol 🎉🎂🎈” translating to “Happy birthday, brother.” She then shared this amazing photo with Natalia and Pau.

Vanessa, Natalia, Pau
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Natalia stunned in that green dress with her “Love” necklace on looking just like mom (with the giant Kobe ring on) while posing with Pau.

What an amazing memory that is.

Happy birthday to Pau Gasol, and thanks to Vanessa for sharing such a sweet photo. Kobe would be so proud.

Pau Gasol, Kobe, and Vanessa Bryant
Pau Gasol/Instagram

