Natalia Bryant stuns in green eye-catching dress with mom in Pau Gasol birthday wish
Kobe Bryant’s former star Los Angeles Lakers teammate Pau Gasol turned 45 on Sunday. Kobe’s wife shared an amazing birthday wish for him in a photo with her daughter Natalia.
Pau and his wife Catherine are still good family friends with the Bryants and have been there for Vanessa and the kids since Kobe and Gianna were tragically killed in the helicopter crash of 2020. The kids all call Pau “uncle” and the family even took a ski trip together where Natalia and Vanessa matched in all-black ski fits. Vanessa sent them an awesome Kobe gift on Christmas and a pair of Gigi Kobe sneakers, while the Gasols made sure she felt the love on her and Kobe’s anniversary.
RELATED: Pau Gasol sends Vanessa Bryant amazing message hugging Kobe after Lakers title
Pau even posted the sweeter picture with Natalia for her birthday.
For Pau’s big birthday, Vanessa wrote, “Feliz cumpleaños, hermano! @paugasol 🎉🎂🎈” translating to “Happy birthday, brother.” She then shared this amazing photo with Natalia and Pau.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa receives sweetest bday message from Pau Gasol’s wife
Natalia stunned in that green dress with her “Love” necklace on looking just like mom (with the giant Kobe ring on) while posing with Pau.
What an amazing memory that is.
Happy birthday to Pau Gasol, and thanks to Vanessa for sharing such a sweet photo. Kobe would be so proud.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Holy cow: Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia look amazingly similar on vacation
What a perk: Brittany Mahomes shows off baby Golden Chiefs fits from adoring fan
Frat vibes: 65-year-old Magic Johnson has epic toga party on Greece yacht with Cookie
Hollywood diet: Lakers star Luka Doncic looks completely different in skinny photo
Nice surprise: Paige Bueckers shocks ‘girlfriend’ Azzi Fudd in full cowboy fit