NBA's Tre Mann's next-level 'Spider-Man' tattoo for three-point celebration
It’s been an offseason of tattoos in the NBA, but Tre Mann’s is the best yet.
Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum was roasted for his Kobe Bryant tribute tattoo and even got a shocking self portrait inked on his back. Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro added a bunch of jerseys to his body, including his high school uniform. Even Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James joined in, paying tribute to his Olympics gold medal with a new tattoo on the inside of his arm.
None of these tattoos, however, compared to the one Charlotte Hornets point guard Tre Mann just produced. When you put Spider-Man it’s already a dope tattoo, but then turn it into an arm-extending look where Mann completes it with his three-point celebration is truly next-level. Just look.
That really is “cold.”
A closer look:
Last season, Mann averaged 9.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game after stepping into a starting role. It was also his first season with the team after three in Oklahoma City with the Thunder.
Mann hopes his eye-catching ink will be a precursor to his season. He’s averaging 14.5 points over two preseason games. The team hopes he’s more like a superhero than an average Peter Parker this season.
