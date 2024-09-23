LeBron James's New Tattoo Pays Homage to Epic Olympics Run
The United States men's basketball team won their fifth consecutive gold medal at the Paris Olympics this summer, and LeBron James wanted a way to remember this experience forever.
So, James decided to add an iconic Olympic rings tattoo near his right elbow over the weekend. Many Olympic athletes get this tattoo after their Olympic experiences, especially if they won a medal. After his third Olympic appearance, James finally followed suit and inked the rings on him.
The famous tattoo artist GangaTattoo, who has inked other tattoos on the NBA legend, posted a video of James's new ink on Instagram.
It was an exciting Olympic Games for James, who returned to Team USA for the first time since 2012. He was one of the United States' flag bearers alongside tennis star Coco Gauff. He was also a team captain, and he was named Olympic Basketball MVP after the team's gold medal win.
This was James's third gold medal with Team USA, but this could easily have been his last as the 39-year-old wouldn't commit to competing in the 2028 Los Angeles Games. He will be 43 then, and it's possible he might be retired from basketball at that point.