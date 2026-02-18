NBC’s Tara Lipinski’s Wild 'Fire and Ice' Fit at Olympic Figure Skating Turns Heads

Tara Lipinski and her partner-in-fashion Johnny Weir continue to be in the spotlight at the 2026 Winter Olympics. The former figure skater Lipinski’s latest fit definitely turned a lot of heads while working as the NBC commentator for the women’s short program at the Milano Cortina Games.

Lipinski, 43, retired from amateur figure skating in 1998 after she took home gold in the Nagano Olympics the same year at age 15. Weir, meanwhile, now 41, has been retired from competitive skating since 2013. The three-time national champion never medaled in the Olympics but was always a fan favorite, and certainly knows how to stun with his unique sense of style.

Jan 25, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Terry Gannon, Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir in the broadcast booth for the 2024 US Figure Skating Championships at Nationwide Arena. | Adam Cairns-Imagn Images

Both her and Weir have gone viral these games from their matching silver fits, to herwhite dress while he rocked some elf green. She even popped out of his jacket in a fun moment. Just look at these two fits they rocked, too, and the fun they are having together.

Lipinski bring the fire with latest fit

For the women’s figure skating short program night, Lipinski had a very unique and wild fit on as the two rocked it once again next to each other. Weir wrote, “Fire and ice and everything nice 🔥❄️.”

Here’s a full look at Lipinski getting ready in her eye-catching outfit.

What will she and Weir rock next for the women’s free skate final?

What are Weir and Lipinski doing nowadays?

Besides working for NBC, they both are star in Peacock's reality series The Traitors.

Lipinski is married to TV producer Todd Kapostasy since 2017. Weir was married to lawyer Victor Voronov in 2011, but divorced in 2014.

Jan 27, 2015; Phoenix, AZ, USA; NBC correspondents Tara Lipinski (right) and Johnny Weir (left) in attendance during media day for Super Bowl XLIX at US Airways Center. | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

