NFL fans crushing Joe Burrow's zany pregame fit for Bengals-Cowboys game

The Cincinnati Bengals franchise quarterback is not afraid to be bold with his looks. For Monday Night Football against Dallas , he took it to another level.

Matthew Graham

Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
It's been a disappointing season for Joe Burrow. When it comes to fashion though, he's been hitting his stride with self confidence with his many bold looks. Haters be damned. Remember that Willy Wonka/"Dumb and Dumber" blue suit?

So when the Cincinnati Bengals, 4-8, rolled into Jerry's House for Monday Night Football against the equally disappointing Dallas Cowboys, 5-7, at least we could count on the Batmobile owner to get fans talking about his pregame fit.

Needless to say Joe Burrow did not disappoint in an all black fit with multi-colored stripes throughout and some sort of matching clog-like boots.

While the former LSU Tigers star and Heisman Trophy winner looked confident as always with his night-time shades, fans came with the jokes.

The 1990s movie-theater carpet zinger was a consistent them amongst users. Apparently the O'Hare Airport in Chicago has a neon light tunnel that looks exactly like Burrow's outfit, because that was another common one.

The Athlete Lifestyle has always appreciated Burrow's sense of style, as does fashion legend Anna Wintour, who was a guest of the 28-year-old part-time runway model in his luxury box earlier this season. There were also some users that had his back and loved the look.

Our favorite burn had to be from this user on X, formerly Twitter: "Richard Simmons called be wants his jump suit back."

Bold fashion favors the brave!

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

