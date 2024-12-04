Joe Burrow Tells Bengals Teammates He Bought a Real-Life Batmobile
We haven't seen Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Batman in the same room before.
This could easily change in the next year, though, as Burrow admitted during the season premiere of Hard Knocks: In Season With The AFC North that he purchased a real-life Batmobile and that it will be ready in the next year. He wants to buy a Batman suit, too, to complete the whole look.
Burrow teased he could show up to every game decked out in the full Batman suit and car. His star receiver Ja'Marr Chase thought he could even add a cape to the costume. So, maybe Burrow's trying to become Batman?
Check out Burrow's hilarious interaction with Bengals teammates Chase and Tee Higgins as he tells them about his lavish purchase. Higgins joked that he'd even wear the batsuit to the club.
Hopefully fans will get to see more funny moments like this throughout the new season of Hard Knocks, which will follow all four AFC North teams for the remainder of the season. The Bengals are coming off a 44–38 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday to keep them in third place in the division with a 4–8 record.