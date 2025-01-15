NFL WAG Rachel Bush flaunts tiniest ‘strip’ black bikini in first 2025 post
Rachel Bush has dropped a lot of jaws with her stunning bikini bombshell photos, but her latest sizzling strip bikini tops them all.
The 27-year-old wife of Miami Dolphins All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer is quite the social media influencer and model with her 4.1 million Instagram followers. And with her stunning posts like her yellow beach bikini and her teasing blue one, it’s easy to see why.
She also wowed in 2024 with her throwback lingerie look, and her “Good Cop, Bad Cop” Halloween costume with her husband.
RELATED: Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush gives rare look at family Christmas in Florida
For her first head-turning look of 2025, Bush may have worn the world’s tiniest bikini — a strip bikini — that she flaunted on IG.
What a way to introduce yourself to the new year! Bush certainly crushed that black tiny bikini.
Bush and Poyer, 33, initially met after he slid into some DMs on Twitter (now X) and began dating in 2015. The power couple were married in 2018 in a ceremony in Jamaica. They have one daughter together named Aliyah, who was born in December of 2016.
With the Dolphins missing the NFL playoffs, Poyer can hit the beach or pool with his wife and her stunning tiny bikini. Or she can just wear one of her other steamy ones.
