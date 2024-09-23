Nika Muhl dons Kraken-blue blouse for Storm WNBA playoff debut fit
The Storm brought their A-game, at least when it came to their WNBA playoff fits.
Nika Muhl does not get much playing time for the Seattle Storm, so she makes her mark with her stylish wardrobe.
The Seattle Storm rookie and former UConn Huskies star wore a flowy blue blouse with pastel designs, chic knee-high shorts, and high heels. The color palette was perfect for another Seattle franchise, the NHL’s Seattle Kraken. Her teammate Nneka Ogwumike went one step further and wore a Kraken jersey for her pregame ensemble.
On the court, the Storm are the underdogs vs. just-named unanimous MVP A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces in the best-of-three series. The now three-time wore her own stunner accepting the WNBA’s biggest honor, and Storm teammate Gabby Williams won the playoff fit-off for the day with her unreal high-slit, midriff combo with matching knee-high boots.
The 23-year-old Muhl is considered one of the most fashionable WNBA players in the entire league, even in her first year. Despite mostly riding the pine, the former UConn player is beloved by her former teammates, especially the equally fashionable future No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers, who celebrated Muhl’s first points in the WNBA a couple of days ago.
So while Muhl would only see garbage time in the WNBA playoffs, her fashion game will continue to shine.
