The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Nika Muhl dons Kraken-blue blouse for Storm WNBA playoff debut fit

The Seattle Storm rookie has been a fashion icon all season, so her choice of blue honored another local franchise, the NHL’s Seattle Kraken.

Matthew Graham

Apr 15, 2024: Nika Muhl before the 2024 WNBA Draft at Brooklyn Academy of Music
Apr 15, 2024: Nika Muhl before the 2024 WNBA Draft at Brooklyn Academy of Music / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Storm brought their A-game, at least when it came to their WNBA playoff fits.

Nika Muhl does not get much playing time for the Seattle Storm, so she makes her mark with her stylish wardrobe.

The Seattle Storm rookie and former UConn Huskies star wore a flowy blue blouse with pastel designs, chic knee-high shorts, and high heels. The color palette was perfect for another Seattle franchise, the NHL’s Seattle Kraken. Her teammate Nneka Ogwumike went one step further and wore a Kraken jersey for her pregame ensemble.

RELATED: Nika Muhl struts in low-cut blazer, miniskirt business suit stunner

On the court, the Storm are the underdogs vs. just-named unanimous MVP A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces in the best-of-three series. The now three-time wore her own stunner accepting the WNBA’s biggest honor, and Storm teammate Gabby Williams won the playoff fit-off for the day with her unreal high-slit, midriff combo with matching knee-high boots.

The 23-year-old Muhl is considered one of the most fashionable WNBA players in the entire league, even in her first year. Despite mostly riding the pine, the former UConn player is beloved by her former teammates, especially the equally fashionable future No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers, who celebrated Muhl’s first points in the WNBA a couple of days ago.

RELATED: Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd’s picture perfect UConn final selfie together

So while Muhl would only see garbage time in the WNBA playoffs, her fashion game will continue to shine.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Casual chic: Gabby Thomas rocks fire tennis miniskirt fit for pickleball game

Big news?: Did WNBA power couple DiJonai Carrington, NaLyssa Smith get engaged?

Ahhh: Livvy Dunne does tearjerker ‘love’ song routine for LSU gymnastics

Bling alert: Livvy Dunne, LSU gymnastics flex iced out natty championship rings

Not an Ole Miss: Who is Lane Kiffin’s girlfriend Sally Rychlak?

Published |Modified
Matthew Graham

MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Fashion