Jordan Chiles crushes custom A’ja Wilson hat with jean shorts, tank top for Aces game
Jordan Chiles’ fit game has been as hot as a Las Vegas summer. Speaking of Vegas and Chiles’ fits, her latest winner was while visiting Vegas and rocking a custom A’ja Wilson look to a Las Vegas Aces game.
The Olympic gold medalist and UCLA Bruins national champion gymnast has been enjoying her time after the last college season while crushing her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover shoot and events where she walked the red carpet with fellow gymnast Livvy Dunne in a stunning dress, then did a flip in a cowboy bikini look on the Miami runway.
Chiles has shown she’s quite the fashionista, too, crushing a next-level cowgirl stunner for a Beyoncé concert, and even making up a trash-bag skirt winner with her UCLA teammates. She also just rocked a custom leather Nike miniskirt fit for Fanatics Fest in New York City.
On her next stop in Vegas, Chiles was supporting the WNBA, the Aces, and Wilson with her custom look courtside.
That’s yet another winning look for the 24-year-old Chiles.
Unfortuantely, it wasn’t the lucky fit for Wilson and the Aces as they dropped their home game, 94-83. It’s all good, either way, Chiles was going to steal the Vegas spotlight.
