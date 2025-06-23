The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Olympic champ Jordan Chiles rocks next-level custom Nike leather miniskirt fit

The Olympic gold medalist and UCLA Bruins gymnast shows off a slick look made just for her.

Matt Ryan

Jordan Chiles wearing a Marine Serre dress arrives at the 2025 American Music Awards held at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas.
Jordan Chiles wearing a Marine Serre dress arrives at the 2025 American Music Awards held at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas. / IMAGO / NurPhoto

Olympic gold medalist and UCLA Bruins national champion gymnast Jordan Chiles is one-of-a-kind. So is her latest Nike fit.

Chiles has had an amazing past year in and out of the gym. After winning gold with Simone Biles and the rest of Team USA, she went on the “Gold Over America Tour”, and then returned to college at UCLA after a year hiatus. She’d go on to get perfect 10 scores that had her parents going crazy and help the team become national runner-ups while she won a natty on the uneven bars. From there it was the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover and walking the red carpet with fellow gymnast Livvy Dunne.

Livvy Dunne and Jordan Chiles
Dunne and Chiles / Livvy Dunne/Instagram

In between all that there have been some fire fits for the 24 year old like her cowboy stunner for a Beyoncé concert, and her made-up trash bag skirt for a team competition, and her Coachella head-turner.

Over the weekend, Chiles attended the weekend’s Fanatics Fest in New York City with several other star athletes, and even won a handstand contest.

She also showed off an unreal custom Nike leather fit with a jacket and miniskirt where she wrote on her Instagram post, “custom @nike makes a custom me 💋.”

That fit is definitely made for Chiles’ bold personality, and she rocked yet another winning look.

Jordan Chiles
Jordan Chiles/Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

