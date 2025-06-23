Olympic champ Jordan Chiles rocks next-level custom Nike leather miniskirt fit
Olympic gold medalist and UCLA Bruins national champion gymnast Jordan Chiles is one-of-a-kind. So is her latest Nike fit.
Chiles has had an amazing past year in and out of the gym. After winning gold with Simone Biles and the rest of Team USA, she went on the “Gold Over America Tour”, and then returned to college at UCLA after a year hiatus. She’d go on to get perfect 10 scores that had her parents going crazy and help the team become national runner-ups while she won a natty on the uneven bars. From there it was the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover and walking the red carpet with fellow gymnast Livvy Dunne.
In between all that there have been some fire fits for the 24 year old like her cowboy stunner for a Beyoncé concert, and her made-up trash bag skirt for a team competition, and her Coachella head-turner.
Over the weekend, Chiles attended the weekend’s Fanatics Fest in New York City with several other star athletes, and even won a handstand contest.
She also showed off an unreal custom Nike leather fit with a jacket and miniskirt where she wrote on her Instagram post, “custom @nike makes a custom me 💋.”
That fit is definitely made for Chiles’ bold personality, and she rocked yet another winning look.
