Jordan Chiles goes UCLA crazy glam in gold minidress, Bruins-blue Louis Vuitton purse

The Olympic gold medalist and Bruins gymnast rocks a “Baddie” combo in her latest fit hit.

Matt Ryan

UCLA Bruins gymnast Jordan Chiles performs on floor exercise during the 2025 Women's National Gymnastics Championship at Dickies Arena.
UCLA Bruins gymnast Jordan Chiles performs on floor exercise during the 2025 Women's National Gymnastics Championship at Dickies Arena.

Jordan Chiles continued her summer of events and fit hits with another one while attending a Louis Vuitton launch party.

The Olympic gold medalist and UCLA Bruins gymnast has had quite the offseason since returning to college where she helped lead UCLA to national runner-ups while winning a natty herself on the uneven bars.

Since then, she’s been everywhere it seems from posing in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and walking the red carpet with Livvy Dunne in a stunning dress, to going next-level cowgirl for a Beyoncé concert, to rocking a custom Nike leather miniskirt at Fanatics Fest in New York City, to going with jean shorts and a sick A’ja Wilson hat for a Aces game in Las Vegas. She even just flexed a new tattoo while in a superhero-worthy red dress for the Superman movie premiere in Hollywood.

Chewy and Jordan Chiles
Chiles also hit up Disneyland walking with Chewy. / Jordan Chiles/Instagram

RELATED: Olympic champ Jordan Chiles shows off insane double-double move on uneven bars

In her latest fit hit, she went all Bruins with a gold minidress stunner and a sky blue Louis Vuitton purse. Chiles wrote, ‘Baddie with a LV” on her post.

RELATED: Olympic champ Jordan Chiles wears crazy Catwoman-like leotard fit with heels

That’s a baller purse: a Speedy Bandoulière 25 in Blue Monogram with a price tag around $2,500.

The dress is also a lot more gold in other lighting.

Jordan Chiles
Jordan Chiles/Instagram

That should make UCLA fans happy. Chiles has said she’s returning next season as well and will be rocking the Bruins leotard one more time.

Jordan Chile
Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

