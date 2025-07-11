Jordan Chiles goes UCLA crazy glam in gold minidress, Bruins-blue Louis Vuitton purse
Jordan Chiles continued her summer of events and fit hits with another one while attending a Louis Vuitton launch party.
The Olympic gold medalist and UCLA Bruins gymnast has had quite the offseason since returning to college where she helped lead UCLA to national runner-ups while winning a natty herself on the uneven bars.
Since then, she’s been everywhere it seems from posing in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and walking the red carpet with Livvy Dunne in a stunning dress, to going next-level cowgirl for a Beyoncé concert, to rocking a custom Nike leather miniskirt at Fanatics Fest in New York City, to going with jean shorts and a sick A’ja Wilson hat for a Aces game in Las Vegas. She even just flexed a new tattoo while in a superhero-worthy red dress for the Superman movie premiere in Hollywood.
RELATED: Olympic champ Jordan Chiles shows off insane double-double move on uneven bars
In her latest fit hit, she went all Bruins with a gold minidress stunner and a sky blue Louis Vuitton purse. Chiles wrote, ‘Baddie with a LV” on her post.
RELATED: Olympic champ Jordan Chiles wears crazy Catwoman-like leotard fit with heels
That’s a baller purse: a Speedy Bandoulière 25 in Blue Monogram with a price tag around $2,500.
The dress is also a lot more gold in other lighting.
That should make UCLA fans happy. Chiles has said she’s returning next season as well and will be rocking the Bruins leotard one more time.
