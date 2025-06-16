Paris gold medalist Jordan Chiles flexes sleek summer fit in France return to Cannes
Jordan Chiles has been quite busy since her UCLA Bruins Gymnastics season ended. Now, she’s in Cannes where she rocked yet another winning fit for the cameras.
The Team USA Olympic gold medalist returned to college after a year off to prepare for the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, but she helped UCLA finish runner-up in the NCAA Championships in a year full of perfect 10 scores that had her parents going crazy. She also won an individual natty on the uneven bars.
RELATED: Jordan Chiles flexes bikini tattoo on waist during SI Swimsuit runway show
Chiles also has been constantly winning in the fashion department with fits like her cowgirl look for a Beyoncé concert, and a made-up trash-bag skirt in a team competition, and a crazy Catwoman-like leotard look.
The 24-year-old also slayed her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover shoot and her head-turning red carpet appearance next to former LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne.
Chiles was back on a beach but in Cannes, France, where this time she is “turning up another notch” in this miniskirt and ab-revealing top combo.
RELATED: Jordan Chiles goes all-white cowboy bikini fit for SI Swimsuit runway show
She was part of the Sport Beach 2025, which is a conference for athletes, marketers and global leaders “to explore the intersection of sport, creativity and culture.”
It certainly looks like she had a good time “turning up” and rocking yet another winning look.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Totes adorbs: Hailee Steinfeld drops first official photo from Josh Allen wedding
Speaking of adorbs: Josh Allen gives rare comment on Steinfeld’s wedding post
No way!: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink towers over WNBA star Paige Bueckers meeting
Secret wedding?: Aaron Rodgers’ first official Steelers photo sparks marriage rumors
New sweet digs: Aaron Rodgers buys insane Pittsburgh mansion with unreal amenities