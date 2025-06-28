4-foot-11 Jordan Chiles towered over by giant Chewbacca at Disneyland in crazy photo
Jordan Chiles is enjoying her offseason from gymnastics, and hit up “The Happy Place on Earth” at Disneyland where she took an epic photo with a giant Chewbacca character.
The 24-year-old Chiles returned to college after winning a gold medal with Team USA in the 2024 Summer Games in Paris after a year hiatus. She helped lead the UCLA Bruins to a national runner-ups at the NCAAs while she won a natty in the uneven bars.
RELATED: 4-foot-11 Jordan Chiles looks tiny next to SI Swimsuit models in ‘Brunch Babes’ photo
She’s since been all over the place after posing for the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and attending the red carpet in an amazing dress with Livvy Dunne, and then rocking a cowboy bikini look for Miami Swim. She just rocked a custom leather Nike miniskirt at Fanatics Fest in New York, and then took in a Las Vegas Aces game in a sick A’ja Wilson fit.
After all that, Chiles continued the fun at Disneyland where she shared some awesome pictures like with Mickey.
RELATED: Olympic champ Jordan Chiles wears crazy Catwoman-like leotard fit with heels
But the best was her with the Star Wars hero Chewbacca, where the Wookiee known as “Chewy” was so much taller than the 4-foot-11 gymnast it almost looks unreal.
In the Star Wars world, Chewy stands 7-foot-6. The actor who played him in the original films, Peter Mayhew, was 7-foot-3.
This is a pretty tall version on Chewy vs. Chiles, who usually looks tiny in any situation.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Bittersweet: Vanessa Bryant shares tear-jerking photo of Kobe, Gigi, on special day
Speaking of: Natalia Bryant flashes perfect smile with mom Vanessa, tiny dog in NYC
Uh oh: Lakers hater Bill Simmons compares NBA MVP SGA to Kobe Bryant
Plus won: Livvy Dunne rocks unreal Paul Skenes LSU-Pirates custom combo jersey
Grooving: UConn Star Azzi Fudd does perfect coordinated dance with new teammate