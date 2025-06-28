The Athlete Lifestyle logo

4-foot-11 Jordan Chiles towered over by giant Chewbacca at Disneyland in crazy photo

The Olympic gold medalist and UCLA Bruins national champion gymnast has fun at “The Happiest Place on Earth” while taking an amazing Star Wars pic.

Matt Ryan

Jun 9, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Jordan Chiles attends the game between the Golden State Valkyries and the LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena.
Jun 9, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Jordan Chiles attends the game between the Golden State Valkyries and the LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jordan Chiles is enjoying her offseason from gymnastics, and hit up “The Happy Place on Earth” at Disneyland where she took an epic photo with a giant Chewbacca character.

The 24-year-old Chiles returned to college after winning a gold medal with Team USA in the 2024 Summer Games in Paris after a year hiatus. She helped lead the UCLA Bruins to a national runner-ups at the NCAAs while she won a natty in the uneven bars.

RELATED: 4-foot-11 Jordan Chiles looks tiny next to SI Swimsuit models in ‘Brunch Babes’ photo

She’s since been all over the place after posing for the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and attending the red carpet in an amazing dress with Livvy Dunne, and then rocking a cowboy bikini look for Miami Swim. She just rocked a custom leather Nike miniskirt at Fanatics Fest in New York, and then took in a Las Vegas Aces game in a sick A’ja Wilson fit.

Jordan Chiles and friend
Jordan Chiles (left) and friend crushed at a Beyoncé concert as well. / Jordan Chiles/Instagram

After all that, Chiles continued the fun at Disneyland where she shared some awesome pictures like with Mickey.

RELATED: Olympic champ Jordan Chiles wears crazy Catwoman-like leotard fit with heels

Jordan Chiles and Mickey Mouse
Jordan Chiles/Instagram

But the best was her with the Star Wars hero Chewbacca, where the Wookiee known as “Chewy” was so much taller than the 4-foot-11 gymnast it almost looks unreal.

Chewy and Jordan Chiles
Jordan Chiles/Instagram

In the Star Wars world, Chewy stands 7-foot-6. The actor who played him in the original films, Peter Mayhew, was 7-foot-3.

This is a pretty tall version on Chewy vs. Chiles, who usually looks tiny in any situation.

Jordan Chiles
Chiles was the smallest of the SI Swimsuit models. / Jordan Chiles/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Bittersweet: Vanessa Bryant shares tear-jerking photo of Kobe, Gigi, on special day

Speaking of: Natalia Bryant flashes perfect smile with mom Vanessa, tiny dog in NYC

Uh oh: Lakers hater Bill Simmons compares NBA MVP SGA to Kobe Bryant

Plus won: Livvy Dunne rocks unreal Paul Skenes LSU-Pirates custom combo jersey

Grooving: UConn Star Azzi Fudd does perfect coordinated dance with new teammate

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/News