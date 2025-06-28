The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Sunisa Lee rocks eye-catching purple dress and heels in NYC subway stunner

The two-time Olympic gold medalist gymnast braves the summer heat below ground in another amazing fit.

Matt Ryan

2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Party Featuring: Sunisa Lee Where: New York, New York.
2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Party Featuring: Sunisa Lee Where: New York, New York. / IMAGO

Sunisa Lee has been rocking New York City since moving to The Big Apple after the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.

The girl from Minnesota and two-time Olympic gold medalist has been enjoying the night life and fashion of NYC since her big move. She’s been seen at New York Knicks games where Karl Anthony-Towns towered over her for a hug and she was with his girlfriend Jordyn Woods for the team’s epic collapse vs. the Indiana Pacers. Also at a New York Jets game where they gave her an elite gift, and a big premiere of F1 The Movie in sparkly spaghetti-strap dress.

Sunisa Lee
Sunisa Lee/Instagram

She’s also been to Formula One in Las Vegas rocking an amazing leather fit, and in Miami in her Team USA jacket. Most recently she was a host for Esquire on the red carpet of the NBA draft where she turned heads and met some very tall players at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

In her latest stunning photo, Lee rocked an amazing purple dress while down in the city’s subway system.

Sunisa Lee
Sunisa Lee/Instagram

She likely was just posing vs. riding in the hot summer in the crowded subway cars of the city, but it made for a very NY and glam photo.

It’s another gold-medal look from Lee in the city.

Sunisa Lee
Sunisa Lee/Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

