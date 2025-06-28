Sunisa Lee rocks eye-catching purple dress and heels in NYC subway stunner
Sunisa Lee has been rocking New York City since moving to The Big Apple after the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.
The girl from Minnesota and two-time Olympic gold medalist has been enjoying the night life and fashion of NYC since her big move. She’s been seen at New York Knicks games where Karl Anthony-Towns towered over her for a hug and she was with his girlfriend Jordyn Woods for the team’s epic collapse vs. the Indiana Pacers. Also at a New York Jets game where they gave her an elite gift, and a big premiere of F1 The Movie in sparkly spaghetti-strap dress.
RELATED: 5-foot Sunisa Lee looks tiny beside Olympic champ twin Lindsey Vonn in jarring photo
She’s also been to Formula One in Las Vegas rocking an amazing leather fit, and in Miami in her Team USA jacket. Most recently she was a host for Esquire on the red carpet of the NBA draft where she turned heads and met some very tall players at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
RELATED: Olympic champ Sunisa Lee goes red-shoestring tank-top casual on NYC streets
In her latest stunning photo, Lee rocked an amazing purple dress while down in the city’s subway system.
She likely was just posing vs. riding in the hot summer in the crowded subway cars of the city, but it made for a very NY and glam photo.
It’s another gold-medal look from Lee in the city.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Bittersweet: Vanessa Bryant shares tear-jerking photo of Kobe, Gigi, on special day
Speaking of: Natalia Bryant flashes perfect smile with mom Vanessa, tiny dog in NYC
Uh oh: Lakers hater Bill Simmons compares NBA MVP SGA to Kobe Bryant
Plus won: Livvy Dunne rocks unreal Paul Skenes LSU-Pirates custom combo jersey
Grooving: UConn Star Azzi Fudd does perfect coordinated dance with new teammate