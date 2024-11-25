Paige Spiranac rocks casual hoodie with fire nails for essential golf advice
While it’s not her usual more adult fit, Paige Spiranac rocking a casual look is just as fire.
The former golf pro who turned into an influencer and model is usually dropping posts like her naughty nightie, or her tiny crop top look while making it up to fans for a spelling mistake, or even going unrecognizable in a red lipstick selife stunner.
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is also a heck of a golfer who flexed her insane handicap in a minidress and can crush a golf ball 287-yards while in a skimpy top. As such, she gives off helpful golf tips in videos whether it’s on the course, or just buying equipment.
RELATED: Paige Spiranac sports low-cut top sharing easy at-home golf tip
In her latest golf tips video on Instagram, the 31-year-old Spiranac goes with a more-than-usual casual look in a hoodie, but pulls it off looking amazing with her makeup on and her fire red nails.
Spiranac can certainly make any look a winning one.
RELATED: Paige Spiranac flaunts tiny crop top, miniskirt in matching golf course fit
In this video, she’s giving a tip about getting fit for your clubs before you golf. She said you should always spend a little extra to have them tailored to your body and never just grab them off the shelf.
Spiranac, who hasn’t golfed as a pro since retiring in 2019 when she only made $8000, now has 4 million followers on Instagram.
Between her golf tips and unreal looks, it’s easy to see why.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Fore!: Paige Spiranac sports low-cut top sharing easy at-home golf tip
Who dat?: Becky Lynch looks unrecognizable in first appearance since leaving WWE
Shredded: ESPN’s Molly Qerim flexes black minishorts while slaying workout
Not easy NIL-ing: Livvy Dunne shows workout toll in makeup-free selfie in locker room
Six-packed: Cavinder twins have best abs contest in skimpy workout fits