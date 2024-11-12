Paige Spiranac gets ‘excited’ in form-fitting top for latest endeavor
Paige Spiranac is back to flawless fits and error-free spelling with her latest Instagram fit post.
The former pro golfer who turned into an influencer made a glaring error on two posts on Monday, but made it up to fans by posting a picture of a very tiny crop top.
Besides that, she’s been quite error-free when it comes to her looks. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has been crushing in fits like this miniskirt and crop top while out on the golf course, or this fire-red minidress while flexing an insane handicap.
RELATED: Paige Spiranac is almost unrecognizable in red-lipstick selfie stunner
In her latest IG post promoting her new 2025 calendar, the 31-year-old beauty wears a form-fitting top and jumps up in down in excitement over its release.
Just imagine the jumping.
Don’t let her looks fool you, Spiranac can flat out golf. She recently showed off a 287-yard drive while wearing a skimpy crop top.
RELATED: Cameron Brink is drop-dead wow in SI Swimsuit white bikini
Spiranac retired as a professional golfer in 2019. She recently announced some major career news with an exciting opportunity partnering with the company SportsGrid.
Spiranac also does popular golf instruction videos, and occasionally drops content in her exclusive Passes account, as well as other social media channels like X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram, and YouTube.
With looks like her latest one posted to her 4 million IG followers, it’s easy to see why she went the influencer route. There’s no doubt those calendars will make a hot stocking-stuffer for lots of guys out there.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Uh oh: Loreal Sarkisian ‘calls out’ hubby Steve Sarkisian during Texas game
Livin’ the dream: Livvy Dunne miniskirt, cowboy boots fit sets ‘Gameday’ on fire
…on the mat too: Dunne is LSU whirling dervish in impressive gymnastics routine
Oopsie: Brittany Mahomes admits to fashion fail in spandex fit
Trophy wife: Dodgers WAG Chelsea Freeman’s stunning look outclasses WS trophy