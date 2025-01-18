The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Paige Spiranac flaunts low-cut top to 'party' with her at WM Phoenix Open

The golf social media star influencer and former SI Swimsuit model drops a sizzling fit while promoting a good time at “The Greatest Show on Grass.”

Matt Ryan

Former professional golfer Paige Spiranac at the Celebrity Chefs and Friends golf tournament.
Former professional golfer Paige Spiranac at the Celebrity Chefs and Friends golf tournament. / Amy Newman-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Former professional golfer turned into an influencer sensation Paige Spiranac is using her stardom and another sizzling fit to promote a chance to party with her at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Spiranac, 31, who is a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, has been on fire lately with stunning looks like her tan-line bearing cami, and her “up-close-and-personal” red bra.

After retiring from pro golf in 2019, Spiranac continues to give useful golf tips. She’s also pretty dang good at the game, flexing an insane handicap while flexing a low-cut top, and crushing a super long drive in another skimpy fit.

RELATED: Paige Spiranac's minidress in slo-mo swing would not be country club approved

While promoting a chance to hang with her for Phoenix’s biggest golf tournament that starts February 6-9, Spiranac flaunted an extremely low-cut top again and wrote, “Come party with me in 3 weeks at the Nine Lounge presented by Palm Tree Crew! Grab your tickets here for the ultimate WM Phoenix Open hospitality experience 🏌️‍♀️”

Paige Spiranac
Paige Spiranac/Instagram

RELATED: Paige Spiranac drops her hottest mirror selfies of 2024

Paige Spiranac
Paige Spiranac/Instagram

The WM Phoenix Open, also known as the Phoenix Open, is a golf tournament at TPC Scottsdale in Phoenix that's known for its party-like atmosphere. The tournament is nicknamed "The Greatest Show on Grass” and attracts close to a million spectators a year.

Being able to party there with Spiranac while learning some golf tips from her sounds like an amazing time.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Buffalo queen: Hailee Steinfeld rocks custom Josh Allen jacket with Bills WAGs at game

Unreal uniform: Livvy Dunne’s LSU purple leotard sparkler is July 4th fireworks worthy

How much was it?: Carson Beck’s real Miami ‘salary’ revealed, and it’s not $4 million

No way!: 7-foot-1 Shaq looks shockingly short next to 7-foot-9 Florida freshman

Groovin’: Cameron Brink flexes goofy dance after half-court shot against WNBA legend

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/Fashion