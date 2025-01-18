Paige Spiranac flaunts low-cut top to 'party' with her at WM Phoenix Open
Former professional golfer turned into an influencer sensation Paige Spiranac is using her stardom and another sizzling fit to promote a chance to party with her at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
Spiranac, 31, who is a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, has been on fire lately with stunning looks like her tan-line bearing cami, and her “up-close-and-personal” red bra.
After retiring from pro golf in 2019, Spiranac continues to give useful golf tips. She’s also pretty dang good at the game, flexing an insane handicap while flexing a low-cut top, and crushing a super long drive in another skimpy fit.
RELATED: Paige Spiranac's minidress in slo-mo swing would not be country club approved
While promoting a chance to hang with her for Phoenix’s biggest golf tournament that starts February 6-9, Spiranac flaunted an extremely low-cut top again and wrote, “Come party with me in 3 weeks at the Nine Lounge presented by Palm Tree Crew! Grab your tickets here for the ultimate WM Phoenix Open hospitality experience 🏌️♀️”
RELATED: Paige Spiranac drops her hottest mirror selfies of 2024
The WM Phoenix Open, also known as the Phoenix Open, is a golf tournament at TPC Scottsdale in Phoenix that's known for its party-like atmosphere. The tournament is nicknamed "The Greatest Show on Grass” and attracts close to a million spectators a year.
Being able to party there with Spiranac while learning some golf tips from her sounds like an amazing time.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Buffalo queen: Hailee Steinfeld rocks custom Josh Allen jacket with Bills WAGs at game
Unreal uniform: Livvy Dunne’s LSU purple leotard sparkler is July 4th fireworks worthy
How much was it?: Carson Beck’s real Miami ‘salary’ revealed, and it’s not $4 million
No way!: 7-foot-1 Shaq looks shockingly short next to 7-foot-9 Florida freshman
Groovin’: Cameron Brink flexes goofy dance after half-court shot against WNBA legend