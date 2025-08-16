Pilar Sanders flexes ‘sassy’ custom fit for son Shilo’s Bucs game vs. Steelers
Pilar Sanders luckily didn’t have to choose missing one of her sons play on Saturday as Shedeur Sanders was out for the Cleveland Browns vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. Instead, she headed to Pittsburgh to watch her other son Shilo Sanders play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — and did so in style.
Pilar is Deion Sanders’ ex-wife from 1999-2013. Together they had son Shilo and Shedeur, and daughter Shelomi Sanders who plays college basketball for Florida A&M.
Mom was so excited when Shedeur got drafted in the 5th round and Shilo signed with the Bucs that she did a dance and had this epic family photo.
Pilar was able to attend both her sons games last week including Shedeur’s magical two-touchdown performance where she turned heads in a custom “12” fit, and then rocked a “28” one for Shilo where he played 37 snaps.
On Saturday, she brought back the “28” where she said, “Let’s run that back.” She also posted, “They say I’m Sassy … But That’s just the way I walk.” She certainly walked the walk with her game-day fit.
Unfortunately, she may not be watching many of Shilo’s games as projections have the safety being left of the 53-man roster.
For now, she’s going to rock it while she can for both sons.
