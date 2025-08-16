The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Pilar Sanders flexes ‘sassy’ custom fit for son Shilo’s Bucs game vs. Steelers

The mother of both the Tampa Bay safety and Cleveland quarterback Shedeur Sanders wows in Pittsburgh with her game-day look.

Matt Ryan

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders (28) looks on during a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders (28) looks on during a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Pilar Sanders luckily didn’t have to choose missing one of her sons play on Saturday as Shedeur Sanders was out for the Cleveland Browns vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. Instead, she headed to Pittsburgh to watch her other son Shilo Sanders play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — and did so in style.

Pilar is Deion Sanders’ ex-wife from 1999-2013. Together they had son Shilo and Shedeur, and daughter Shelomi Sanders who plays college basketball for Florida A&M.

Mom was so excited when Shedeur got drafted in the 5th round and Shilo signed with the Bucs that she did a dance and had this epic family photo.

Shilo, Pilar, Shedeur, Shelomi, Deion
Shilo, Pilar, Shedeur, Shelomi, Deion / Pilar Sanders/Instagram

Pilar was able to attend both her sons games last week including Shedeur’s magical two-touchdown performance where she turned heads in a custom “12” fit, and then rocked a “28” one for Shilo where he played 37 snaps.

On Saturday, she brought back the “28” where she said, “Let’s run that back.” She also posted, “They say I’m Sassy … But That’s just the way I walk.” She certainly walked the walk with her game-day fit.

Pilar Sanders
Pilar Sanders/Instagram
Pilar Sanders
Pilar Sanders/Instagram

Unfortunately, she may not be watching many of Shilo’s games as projections have the safety being left of the 53-man roster.

For now, she’s going to rock it while she can for both sons.

Shedeur Sanders, Shilo Sanders, Pilar Sanders, Colorado football
Pilar Sanders/Instagram

