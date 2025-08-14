Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rookie Shilo Sanders Receives Unfortunate Prediction
Since the NFL Draft concluded and the Cleveland Browns selected Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round, his story has dominated headlines and national coverage. His brother, Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders, has had a different experience as an undrafted free agent.
Sanders has become quite the fan favorite with the Buccaneers since the offseason, and at one point, it felt likely that he would find his way onto the team’s final 53-man roster. However, that scenario might be in real jeopardy.
Pewter Plank Report’s latest roster projection has the Buccaneers carrying five safeties on the active roster — but Sanders isn’t among them. Instead, the projected spots go to J.J. Roberts, Kaevon Merriweather, Christian Izien, Tykee Smith, and Antoine Winfield Jr.
That doesn’t mean his chances are gone. In the preseason, Sanders has demonstrated that he can play hard and make smart plays that catch the coaches’ attention.
“Shilo played tough,” said coach Todd Bowles after Sanders’ performance against the Titans in the preseason. “I thought he went in and did a heck of a job. "He had some good tackles inside, and he had a pressure on the quarterback, as well."
With two preseason games still left on the Buccaneers’ schedule, Sanders has time to make his case. If the Sanders family has shown anything in recent years, it’s that they know how to beat the odds.
Teams must finalize their roster by Aug. 27, meaning Sanders will learn his fate with the Buccaneers shortly. Tampa Bay will face the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills to close out the preseason.
MORE: What Colorado Buffaloes' Julian 'JuJu' Lewis, Kaidon Salter Said About Byron Leftwich
MORE: Jerry Jeudy Shares True Feelings On Shedeur Sanders' Cleveland Browns Debut
MORE: Where Colorado Buffaloes Landed In Preseason AP Top 25 College Football Poll
MORE: What Todd Bowles Said About Shilo Sanders' Tampa Bay Buccaneers Debut
What happens if Sanders doesn't make the Buccaneers' final roster?
Sanders will most likely find a spot on the Buccaneers' practice squad. This way, he can continue to grow and improve without occupying a spot on the Buccaneers’ game day roster.
Even with an impressive story, making the roster remains a challenge.
The Buccaneers' secondary is one of Bowles’s deepest and most trusted groups since he arrived. If Sanders lands on the practice squad, it’s unclear whether another team might try to sign him.
Strong play could still give him a shot at a roster spot elsewhere by week 1.
Why Sanders Has Already Exceeded Expectations
In many eyes, Sanders has exceeded expectations, especially since many questioned if he would even get drafted or have a chance as an undrafted free agent. After signing with the Buccaneers right after the draft, he’s shown he can handle the pro level.
During his time in Boulder, after transferring from South Carolina, Sanders had two strong seasons with 137 tackles, five pass deflections, one interception, and a forced fumble. He’s shown that hard work pays off and is just getting started.