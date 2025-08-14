Buffs Beat

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rookie Shilo Sanders Receives Unfortunate Prediction

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders has become a fan favorite, but the former Colorado Buffaloes' spot on the final 53-man roster isn't guaranteed. Despite showing playmaking in the preseason, current projections suggest he most likely won't make the active roster.

Thomas Gorski

Aug 9, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders (28) takes the field for warmups before a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Aug 9, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders (28) takes the field for warmups before a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Since the NFL Draft concluded and the Cleveland Browns selected Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round, his story has dominated headlines and national coverage. His brother, Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders, has had a different experience as an undrafted free agent.

Sanders has become quite the fan favorite with the Buccaneers since the offseason, and at one point, it felt likely that he would find his way onto the team’s final 53-man roster. However, that scenario might be in real jeopardy.

Pewter Plank Report’s latest roster projection has the Buccaneers carrying five safeties on the active roster — but Sanders isn’t among them. Instead, the projected spots go to J.J. Roberts, Kaevon Merriweather, Christian Izien, Tykee Smith, and Antoine Winfield Jr.

Jun 11, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders (28) works out at One Buc Place. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

That doesn’t mean his chances are gone. In the preseason, Sanders has demonstrated that he can play hard and make smart plays that catch the coaches’ attention.

“Shilo played tough,” said coach Todd Bowles after Sanders’ performance against the Titans in the preseason. “I thought he went in and did a heck of a job. "He had some good tackles inside, and he had a pressure on the quarterback, as well."

With two preseason games still left on the Buccaneers’ schedule, Sanders has time to make his case. If the Sanders family has shown anything in recent years, it’s that they know how to beat the odds.

Aug 1, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders (28) runs with fans after training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Teams must finalize their roster by Aug. 27, meaning Sanders will learn his fate with the Buccaneers shortly. Tampa Bay will face the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills to close out the preseason.

What happens if Sanders doesn't make the Buccaneers' final roster?

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos safety Shilo Sanders (21) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sanders will most likely find a spot on the Buccaneers' practice squad. This way, he can continue to grow and improve without occupying a spot on the Buccaneers’ game day roster.

Even with an impressive story, making the roster remains a challenge. 

The Buccaneers' secondary is one of Bowles’s deepest and most trusted groups since he arrived. If Sanders lands on the practice squad, it’s unclear whether another team might try to sign him. 

Strong play could still give him a shot at a roster spot elsewhere by week 1.

Why Sanders Has Already Exceeded Expectations

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and safety Shilo Sanders (21) pose for a photo before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

In many eyes, Sanders has exceeded expectations, especially since many questioned if he would even get drafted or have a chance as an undrafted free agent. After signing with the Buccaneers right after the draft, he’s shown he can handle the pro level.

During his time in Boulder, after transferring from South Carolina, Sanders had two strong seasons with 137 tackles, five pass deflections, one interception, and a forced fumble. He’s shown that hard work pays off and is just getting started.

