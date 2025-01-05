The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Rebeca Andrade slays Brazilian rainforest waterfall bikini stunner

The two-time Olympic gold medalist gymnast for Brazil drops some bikini bombshells with a stunning background.

Rebeca Andrade of Brazil competes on the floor exercise on day three of the gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games.
Rebeca Andrade of Brazil competes on the floor exercise on day three of the gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games. / Jack Gruber-Imagn Images

Rebeca Andrade has been enjoying life since defeating Simone Biles in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris. A rainforest waterfall bikini photo shoot might top the list, however.

Since becoming Brazil’s most decorated gymnast in history with four medals in the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, the 25-year-old star took in the country’s first NFL game in a stunning tassled-red oversized coat that went viral, rocked curly hair in a white bralette while doing a dancing video, and then slayed this flirty fire yellow dress fit. She even crushed her way through Italy with her all-pink tennis miniskirt fit winner.

For her latest winning look — and possibly her best yet — Andrade hit the rainforest of Brazil for an unbelievable photo shoot in a white bikini bombshell she shared on Instagram.

Rebeca Andrade
Rebeca Andrade/Instagram
Rebeca Andrade
Rebeca Andrade/Instagram
Rebeca Andrade
Rebeca Andrade/Instagram
Rebeca Andrade
Rebeca Andrade/Instagram
Rebeca Andrade
Rebeca Andrade/Instagram

Simply stunning and perfect poses from the gold medalist.

Andrade’s Instagram location said Rio de Janeiro, which is the only city in the world that has a rainforest inside its city limits: the Tijuca National Park.

Andrade now holds six overall Olympic medals — two golds, three silvers, and one bronze. She also can boast she defeated Biles at Biles’ signature floor exercise event.

Her latest look, however, is also gold medal-worthy.

