Simone Biles’ sparkly shiny boots hilariously match her bejeweled phone in selfie
Now that she’s done with her “Gold Over America Tour”, Simone Biles has time to drop fire fits once again.
The G.O.A.T. Tour was from September 16-November 3, keeping Biles busy and mostly away from husband Jonathan Owens and his Chicago Bears games. While on tour, she hilariously tested her grip strength, showed off an epic fail photo, and snapped silly selfies with fellow gymnast Jordan Chiles.
Now that she’s off, the seven-time Olympic gold medalist is back to rocking fits with Owens on date nights, and ditching her her bedazzled gold leotard for some insane space-like knee-high silver boots that matched her bejeweled phone.
Those are some next-level boots and a case that sparkles like her on the floor exercise. She’s even got the “J” chain on representing “Jonathan.”
The 27-year-old also has time to enjoy her gorgeous new $3 million Texas mansion and hit the sidelines of last weekend’s Bears and Green Bay Packers game.
Biles has nothing left to prove in her career with the seven gold medals — three at the 2024 Paris Summer Games. She’s the most decorated gymnast ever with 11 medals.
Whatever is next for Simone, she can enjoy herself with her space-like boots and matching phone.
