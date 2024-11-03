Simone Biles ends GOAT Tour with perfect numbered sequin football jersey
Simone Biles and her “Gold Over America Tour” ends on Sunday. The “GOAT” gymnast dropped one last fashion statement beforehand.
The 27-year-old star with seven Olympic gold medals — including three in the 2024 Summer Games in Paris — started her celebration tour September 16. Throughout the long journey across the U.S., Biles has been having fun doing goat yoga, hilariously testing her grip strength, snapping silly selfies with fellow gymnasts and friend Jordan Chiles, and looking shockingly tiny next to 6-foot-4 rapper G-Eazy in a selfie.
She’s also gotten some time with her husband and Chicago Bears player, Jonathan Owens, during his bye week. The couple snapped shots sipping some pink champagne while cozy in bed.
While Owens wears No. 36 for the Bears, Biles posted her own custom jersey fit wearing the appropriate GOAT number on it.
No. 1 is right. There is no one else like Biles in the world.
Biles, was joined by Chiles, Jade Carey, Hezly Rivera, Paul Juda, Brody Malone, Fred Richard, Joscelyn Roberson, Shane Wiskus and Yul Moldauer on the tour.
No doubt Biles is looking forward to coming home to No. 1 fan Owens and her sick $3 million Texas mansion.
The GOAT Biles did what she does best, finished off the tour in Detroit with a big win.
