Sophie Cunningham claps back at Caitlin Clark's sassy comment before Fever game
It's all fun and games until you diss a woman's hairstyle.
Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark likes to be a prankster on social media, especially when it comes to her team bestie Lexie Hull, and now add "Tres Leches" third member and Clark enforcer Sophie Cunningham into the mix.
The reigning Rookie of the Year and record-smashing WNBA All-Star Game top vote getter took a jab at the wannabe fashion influencer, captioning a photo of Cunningham, "@sophie_cham love this hairstyle."
Cunningham, who recently tried to walk back comments dissing Cleveland and Detroit for WNBA expansion, was ready to pounce on her buddy.
"this is you on a good day so RELAX princess," the also-Phoenix Suns analyst retorted.
She was joking, right?
While Clark remains out with a groin injury and got royally dissed by her WNBA peers as only the ninth best guard, the Iowa Hawkeyes legend had no problem celebrating the Fever's WNBA Commissioner's Cup championship by shotgunning what looked to be beers with teammates, including Cunningham, and then hilariously called out the commissioner Cathy Engelbert for the payout bonus discrepancy between winning the Cup and winning a WNBA title.
The W needs Clark back playing, while she continues to cultivate a personality of not holding back - whether it's the WNBA commissioner or her own teammate's hairstyle.
