Sophie Cunningham claps back at Caitlin Clark's sassy comment before Fever game

Caitlin Clark likes to be a prankster with her Indiana Fever teammates, but don't ever mess with a woman's hairstyle.

Matthew Graham

Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
It's all fun and games until you diss a woman's hairstyle.

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark likes to be a prankster on social media, especially when it comes to her team bestie Lexie Hull, and now add "Tres Leches" third member and Clark enforcer Sophie Cunningham into the mix.

RELATED: Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham rock nearly identical fits for Fever vs. Storm game

Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham
Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The reigning Rookie of the Year and record-smashing WNBA All-Star Game top vote getter took a jab at the wannabe fashion influencer, captioning a photo of Cunningham, "@sophie_cham love this hairstyle."

Cunningham, who recently tried to walk back comments dissing Cleveland and Detroit for WNBA expansion, was ready to pounce on her buddy.

RELATED: Injured Clark epically photobombs Fever teammates post Commissioner’s Cup win

Lexie Hull, Caitlin Clark, and Sophie Cunningham
Indiana Fever players Lexie Hull, Caitlin Clark, and Sophie Cunningham laugh near the team bench / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"this is you on a good day so RELAX princess," the also-Phoenix Suns analyst retorted.

She was joking, right?

Sophie Cunningham, Caitlin Clark
Sophie Cunningham/Instagram

While Clark remains out with a groin injury and got royally dissed by her WNBA peers as only the ninth best guard, the Iowa Hawkeyes legend had no problem celebrating the Fever's WNBA Commissioner's Cup championship by shotgunning what looked to be beers with teammates, including Cunningham, and then hilariously called out the commissioner Cathy Engelbert for the payout bonus discrepancy between winning the Cup and winning a WNBA title.

The W needs Clark back playing, while she continues to cultivate a personality of not holding back - whether it's the WNBA commissioner or her own teammate's hairstyle.

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

