Stephen Curry rocks Travis Scott Jordan sneakers with 49ers jersey for Rockets game
Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry not only pulled up in another pair of sweet kicks, but also wore a San Francisco 49ers star’s jersey on his way into the arena.
Curry and Under Armour broke up after partnering since 2013. Since then, he’s been crushing a lot of different kicks to arenas to honor some of the game’s legends.
We’ve seen him in some Kobe “Mambacitas” to honor both Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi. Vanessa Bryant even posted about the tribute. He then crushed both Shaq and Penny Hardaway sneakers in Orlando, and Dwyane Wade’s “Purple Stingray” kicks in Miami. While playing Portland, he had on some ultra rare Jordan “Oregon Ducks” shoes. He’d go with the “Flu Game” ones vs. the Utah Jazz and the “Last Shot” editions.
On Wednesday, Curry arrived at the Chase Center for the game against former teammate Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets in the Houston native Travis Scott Jordan 1 lows. While that was his Houston tribute, he also rocked 49ers All-Pro tight end George Kittle’s 85 Niners jersey.
No doubt it was a bet with someone as Curry’s favorite team the Carolina Panthers lost on Monday Night Football to Kittle’s 49ers. It’s still cool to see him in it.
What will Curry be lacing up next? The team plays the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.
