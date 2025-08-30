Ayesha Curry ditches Steph rocking stylish crop top in Italy girls trip selfie
Ayesha Curry is having a girls trip and fun without husband Stephen Curry and their four kids. While in Italy, she also crushed a head-turning fit.
The Golden State Warriors superstar just returned from his own international trip when he took his Curry camp to China for an epic trip where got an insane welcome.
The 36-year-old Ayesha has been in family mode all summer — except for her mechanical bull ride in some Daisy Dukes — where she went all out with Steph in Super Mario Bros. costumes for daughter Riley’s 13th birthday, and showed chill photos with baby Cai, 1, who looks exactly like dad. She also had a beach day with Steph while he flexed shirtless next to her.
RELATED: 6-foot-2 Stephen Curry is 7-foot-6 Yao Ming’s Mini-Me hanging in China
Ayesha took some time for herself with her friends where they hit up Florence and Tuscany for some wine tasting.
After going full glam with the girls on a “date night”, Ayesha posted a solo photo rocking a stylish crop top.
RELATED: Stephen Curry is third wheel beside Ciara, Ayesha Curry stunning side-by-side
Ayesha has been married to Steph since 2011 and they’ve known each other since teenagers in North Carolina. They have daughters Riley, 13, Ryan, 9, and sons Canon, 7, and Cai, 1, together.
It looks like she’s having an amazing time for some Ayesha time without the fam.
