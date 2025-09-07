Ayesha Curry crushes at US Open in shoestring dress with Steph and his dad Dell
Stephen Curry just had an epic trip to China for his basketball camp while wife Ayesha Curry went on an amazing girls’ trip to Italy. On Sunday, they were back together at the US Open men’s final with Steph’s dad Dell Curry tagging along.
While the Golden State Warriors superstar was getting an incredible welcome in China and giving campers an unreal gift, Ayesha was recreating a Drake dance in front of a private jet, and flaunting a stylish crop top while in Europe.
Before that, the couple spent a lot of time together this summer with their four kids like in a family photo where Riley, 13, is now almost as tall as dad, and another where baby Cai looks exactly like Steph. They even had some time together where a shirtless Steph flexed next to Ayesha on the beach.
On Sunday, they ditched the kids and brought dad Dell along to watch the Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz battle where they were spotted in the front row with Ayesha’s shoestring dress shining.
Here’s video of the full dress:
At least they didn’t have to wait in the giant line because of President Trump’s security.
Steph and Ayesha have known each other since teenagers in North Carolina, and married in 2011. They have daughters Riley, Ryan, 10, and sons Canon, 7, and bab Cai, 1.
They are always so adorable when they are out together, too.
