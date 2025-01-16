Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal is ‘breathtaking’ in inspirational message perfection
The College Football Playoffs have ended and while Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns lost a heartbreaker to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the semifinal, it hasn’t stopped Loreal Sarkisian from dropping another fit stunner.
The wife of the Longhorns head coach and famous stylist rocked looks for the big games like her sparkly all-white denim cowgirl hit, and her burnt orange fairytale winner, and an eye-popping leather stunner jaw-dropper in the final game.
The 39-year-old Loreal even just gave an ode to her sorority in a baller Gucci track suit.
For her latest drop on Instagram, Loreal posted a truly “breathtaking” look with the glam.
Loreal also shared an inspirational note with her post as well:
“If pretty was a person, it'd be you. ✨ But let's be Honest - being "pretty" is so much more than what you see on the outside. It's about how you feel on the inside, too. It's the confidence you carry, the kindness you give, and the joy you bring to others. It's the way you show up for yourself, even on the tough days. True beauty is in the little things-the way you laugh, the way your eyes light up when you're passionate about something, and the way you make people feel loved and seen. 💕 So here's your reminder: You're not just "pretty," you're breathtaking. Inside and out. Don't ever forget that. XOLO 🤍“
She’d add, “What makes you feel beautiful? Let's talk about it in the comments.
#InnerBeauty #PrettyPerson #.”
Loreal and Steve have been married since 2020, and despite jointly filing for divorce in July, they have since reconciled.
Steve certainly scored a winning touchdown with his “breathtaking” wife with looks like these.
