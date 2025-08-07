Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal calls ‘BS’ on fashion myth while stunning in all white
Loreal Sarkisian is a stylist and fashionista with her fits, but isn’t about one fashion myth and her clothes.
The wife of Texas Longhorns head football coach Steve Sarkisian was a game-day hit last season with her fire looks like a burnt orange leather skirt, and an all-white denim cowgirl winner.
While the couple just had their first child in April with baby boy Amays, it hasn’t slowed down Loreal, 39, at work as she was seen stepping out on business in Atlanta in an amazing zebra-print fit, and then in post-pregnancy perfection in a denim minidress. She’s also happy to be back in her favorite jeans showing off both her baby bump look with them unbuttoned vs. now.
Speaking of wearing the same fits more than once as a fashion no-no as an influencer especially after taking a photo in it, Loreal called “BS” on that and said “please repurpose your items” while showing off an eye-catching all-white look she’s worn for “6-7 years.”
She also wrote, “Let's end the myth right now ‼️ Yes, you can re-wear your clothes, accessories, shoes, and dresses. Style isn't about how new it is, it's about how you wear it. If it's comfortable and makes you feel amazing, wear it again... and again.”
So there you have it. Will she bring back any of last year’s hits for Longhorns games?
