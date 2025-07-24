Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal rocks zebra-print minidress fit in SEC enemy territory
Loreal Sarkisian may be a new mom, but she’s still getting down to business while rocking her sizzling summer fits.
The wife of Texas Longhorns head football coach Steve Sarkisian just had a baby boy named Amays in April to the shock of many who were unaware she was even pregnant while she rocked fire looks.
Loreal has certainly continued to wow post-pregnancy with her fashion as the 39-year-old stylist is back to fitting in her favorite jeans while going glam in a minidress. She even had Steve swooning over her latest look.
RELATED: Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal shares first glimpse of baby Amays while working
“The First Lady of Texas Longhorns Football” will soon be a hit again on game days like her all-white denim cowgirl look last season, along with a burnt-orange leather skirt stunner.
RELATED: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal flexes casual Louis Vuitton fit on ‘recharge’ Sunday
Until then, she’s crushing the summer with elite fashion like this choice:
In her latest look, she went from Austin, Texas, to Atlanta, Georgia, where she turned up the heat in SEC enemy territory in the South stepping out in this zebra-print minidress with the black boots.
That’s a win for the coach’s wife right there.
Steve and Loreal have been married since 2020 and reconciled after filing for divorce last year.
We can’t wait to see what Loreal rocks this season to Longhorns games.
