Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal rocks zebra-print minidress fit in SEC enemy territory

The wife of the Texas Longhorns football coach steps out in the South in style.

Matt Ryan

Loreal Sarkisian, wife of Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian.
Loreal Sarkisian, wife of Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian. / Austin American-Statesman-USA TODAY NETWORK

Loreal Sarkisian may be a new mom, but she’s still getting down to business while rocking her sizzling summer fits.

The wife of Texas Longhorns head football coach Steve Sarkisian just had a baby boy named Amays in April to the shock of many who were unaware she was even pregnant while she rocked fire looks.

Loreal has certainly continued to wow post-pregnancy with her fashion as the 39-year-old stylist is back to fitting in her favorite jeans while going glam in a minidress. She even had Steve swooning over her latest look.

RELATED: Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal shares first glimpse of baby Amays while working

“The First Lady of Texas Longhorns Football” will soon be a hit again on game days like her all-white denim cowgirl look last season, along with a burnt-orange leather skirt stunner.

Loreal Sarkisian and Steve Sarkisian
Loreal with Steve during last season. / Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

RELATED: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal flexes casual Louis Vuitton fit on ‘recharge’ Sunday

Until then, she’s crushing the summer with elite fashion like this choice:

Loreal Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

In her latest look, she went from Austin, Texas, to Atlanta, Georgia, where she turned up the heat in SEC enemy territory in the South stepping out in this zebra-print minidress with the black boots.

Loreal Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram
Loreal Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

That’s a win for the coach’s wife right there.

Steve and Loreal have been married since 2020 and reconciled after filing for divorce last year.

We can’t wait to see what Loreal rocks this season to Longhorns games.

Loreal Sarkisian with husband Stev
Ricardo B. Brazziell/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Published
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

