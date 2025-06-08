Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal looks unrecognizable in stunning cocktail dress
Loreal Sarkisian just had her first child in April. Not even two months later she looked unrecognizable in a stunning cocktail dress.
The 39-year-old stylist and wife of Texas Longhorns football coach Steve Sarkisian, 51, went viral during the football season with her fits like her all-white denim cowgirl look, and her burnt orange leather winner during the College Football Playoff.
Steve and Loreal have been married since 2020 and filed for divorce in the summer of 2024 before reconciling and now have their first child, a baby boy. It came as a shock to many because they never announced she was pregnant, and she was barely showing in her fits while at football games and during Paris for Fashion Week.
While they are keeping the baby private, the two have been stepping out more lately like Steve in his Texas cowboy matching fit with his wife, and Loreal’s shimmering black dress, and her makeup-free shopping day without the baby.
For her latest look, Loreal had a fire “dinner plans” black cocktail dress on.
While she didn’t say what those dinner plans were, Loreal has kept busy since the baby’s birth announcing a new WNBA star client she styles. She’s also been to events like the one she posed with Patrick Mahomes’ mom in Texas.
With or without Steve, Loreal certainly won the night in that dress. Chalk up another W for the coach’s wife.
