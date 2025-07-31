The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Sunisa Lee brings the fire with leather corset top twins selfie pose with sister

The two-time Olympic gold medalist gymnast has crushed all summer long with her fits.

Matt Ryan

Suni Lee on the red carpet before the ESPYS at The Dolby Theatre.
Suni Lee on the red carpet before the ESPYS at The Dolby Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The summer of Sunisa Lee and her fire fits continues. Her latest one is sure to turn a lot of heads.

The 22-year-old Lee has been all over lately from sitting courtside with Karl-Anthony Towns’ girlfriend Jordyn Woods at the New York Knicks’ epic collapse in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, to crushing her spaghetti-strap dress for the F1 The Movie premiere in NYC, to turning heads with her fit on the red carpet doing interviews for Esquire at the 2025 NBA Draft in Brooklyn, to wowing at UFC 317 in Las Vegas, She also took a trip to Thailand where she rocked a stunning bikini.

RELATED: Sunisa Lee rocks eye-catching purple dress and heels in NYC subway stunner

Sunisa Lee
Lee even tried golf this summer / Sunisa Lee/Instagram

The two-time Olympic gold medalist gymnast and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has been to a lot of places and stunned with different looks, but crushed a leather corset top twins pose selfie with her older sister Shyenne Lee that she posted on Instagram Stories.

RELATED: Sunisa Lee flexes USA Olympics jacket on F1 Miami starting grid

Sunisa Lee and sister Shyenne Lee
Sunisa Lee/Instagram

Lee two older siblings, with Shyenne and Jonah, and three younger siblings, Evionn Lee, Lucky Lee, and Noah Lee. Shyenne is just 12 days older than Sunisa.

Lee moved to New York City from Minnesota following the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris where she’s embraced the Big Apple life and the fashion scene.

She’s certainly brought the fire with her fits this summer.

Sunisa Lee
Sunisa Lee/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

New WNBA besties: Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese crush duo locker room dance

Love on the links: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit

Who’s that girl?: LeBron James’ wife Savannah looks unrecognizable with new ‘do

Proud bro: Josh Allen is emotional proud brother for sister’s Bills’ inspired baby news

Windy City stopper?: Northwestern shows off snow-proof most expensive CFB stadium

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion