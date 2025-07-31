Sunisa Lee brings the fire with leather corset top twins selfie pose with sister
The summer of Sunisa Lee and her fire fits continues. Her latest one is sure to turn a lot of heads.
The 22-year-old Lee has been all over lately from sitting courtside with Karl-Anthony Towns’ girlfriend Jordyn Woods at the New York Knicks’ epic collapse in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, to crushing her spaghetti-strap dress for the F1 The Movie premiere in NYC, to turning heads with her fit on the red carpet doing interviews for Esquire at the 2025 NBA Draft in Brooklyn, to wowing at UFC 317 in Las Vegas, She also took a trip to Thailand where she rocked a stunning bikini.
RELATED: Sunisa Lee rocks eye-catching purple dress and heels in NYC subway stunner
The two-time Olympic gold medalist gymnast and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has been to a lot of places and stunned with different looks, but crushed a leather corset top twins pose selfie with her older sister Shyenne Lee that she posted on Instagram Stories.
RELATED: Sunisa Lee flexes USA Olympics jacket on F1 Miami starting grid
Lee two older siblings, with Shyenne and Jonah, and three younger siblings, Evionn Lee, Lucky Lee, and Noah Lee. Shyenne is just 12 days older than Sunisa.
Lee moved to New York City from Minnesota following the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris where she’s embraced the Big Apple life and the fashion scene.
She’s certainly brought the fire with her fits this summer.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New WNBA besties: Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese crush duo locker room dance
Love on the links: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit
Who’s that girl?: LeBron James’ wife Savannah looks unrecognizable with new ‘do
Proud bro: Josh Allen is emotional proud brother for sister’s Bills’ inspired baby news
Windy City stopper?: Northwestern shows off snow-proof most expensive CFB stadium