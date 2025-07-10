Sunisa Lee rocks stunning bikini, fails at another sport on exotic Thailand vacation
Sunisa Lee didn’t have to pose for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit this time to rock the perfect bikini. The two-time Olympic gold medalist gymnast posted her own magazine-worthy swimsuit photo while on vacation to Thailand where she also failed trying out another sport.
The 22-year-old Lee has been all over lately from sitting courtside with Karl-Anthony Towns’ girlfriend Jordyn Woods at the New York Knicks’ epic collapse in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, to crushing her spaghetti-strap dress for the F1 The Movie premiere in NYC, to turning heads with her fit on the red carpet doing interviews for Esquire at the 2025 NBA Draft in Brooklyn, to wowing at UFC 317 in Las Vegas.
Lee, who moved to NYC from St. Paul, Minnesota, after she captured her second career gold in the 2024 Games in Paris, now headed to Thailand, where she dropped a photo dump with the perfect yellow bikini leading the post. She wrote, “I love it herre.”
Lee also took up another sport in golf while posing on the course.
She crushed that fit as well, but not so much the golf, hitting a laughable shot off the tee that maybe went 5 yards and to the left.
Even she laughed about it.
At least it looks like Lee is having an amazing time and enjoying the local flavors as well.
