Sunisa Lee rocks stunning bikini, fails at another sport on exotic Thailand vacation

The two-time Olympic gold medalist gymnast is loving her vacation while crushing her swimsuit and laughing at her failure trying a new sport.

Matt Ryan

2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Party Featuring: Sunisa Lee Where: New York, New York.
2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Party Featuring: Sunisa Lee Where: New York, New York. / IMAGO

Sunisa Lee didn’t have to pose for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit this time to rock the perfect bikini. The two-time Olympic gold medalist gymnast posted her own magazine-worthy swimsuit photo while on vacation to Thailand where she also failed trying out another sport.

The 22-year-old Lee has been all over lately from sitting courtside with Karl-Anthony Towns’ girlfriend Jordyn Woods at the New York Knicks’ epic collapse in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, to crushing her spaghetti-strap dress for the F1 The Movie premiere in NYC, to turning heads with her fit on the red carpet doing interviews for Esquire at the 2025 NBA Draft in Brooklyn, to wowing at UFC 317 in Las Vegas.

Sunisa Lee and friend
Sunisa Lee and friend at F1 Miami. / Sunisa Lee/Instagram

RELATED: Sunisa Lee rocks eye-catching purple dress and heels in NYC subway stunner

Lee, who moved to NYC from St. Paul, Minnesota, after she captured her second career gold in the 2024 Games in Paris, now headed to Thailand, where she dropped a photo dump with the perfect yellow bikini leading the post. She wrote, “I love it herre.”

RELATED: 5-foot Sunisa Lee looks tiny beside Olympic champ twin Lindsey Vonn in jarring photo

Lee also took up another sport in golf while posing on the course.

Sunisa Lee and friends
Sunisa Lee (left) / Sunisa Lee/Instagram

She crushed that fit as well, but not so much the golf, hitting a laughable shot off the tee that maybe went 5 yards and to the left.

Sunisa Lee
Sunisa Lee/Instagram

Even she laughed about it.

Sunisa Lee
Sunisa Lee/Instagram

At least it looks like Lee is having an amazing time and enjoying the local flavors as well.

Sunisa Lee
Sunisa Lee/Instagram

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

