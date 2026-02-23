Tara Lipinski Raises Eyebrows in Furry White Dress Matching Johnny Weir

Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir were big hits with their fits during the figure skating broadcasts of the 2026 Winter Olympics. They rocked one more look for Closing Ceremony in matching white.

Lipinski, 43, retired from amateur figure skating in 1998 after she took home gold in the Nagano Olympics the same year at age 15. Weir, meanwhile, now 41, has been retired from competitive skating since 2013. The three-time national champion never medaled in the Olympics but was always a fan favorite, and certainly knows how to stun with his unique sense of style.

Jan 25, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Terry Gannon, Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir in the broadcast booth for the 2024 US Figure Skating Championships at Nationwide Arena. | Adam Cairns-Imagn Images

The two were seen letting loose with some champagne in the bathtub to celebrate American Alysa Liu’s gold medal performance.

They also matched in sparkly black for the final Exhibition Gala skate after an Olympics full of fit hits like Lipinski’s golden dress for Alysa Liu’s gold medal performance, and Weir’s sparkly blue look below.

Lipinski’s white dress steals show

For Closing Ceremony, they closed out in style in matching white fits. It was Lipinski’s furry white dress that raised eyebrows.

If you couldn’t get enough of Lipinski and Weir for the Olympics, don’t worry the two are on the hit show The Traitors.

It was a fun Olympics and Weir and Lipinski definitely were bright spots.

