Valentin Royer vs. Taylor Fritz Prediction, Odds for Australian Open First Round

World No. 9 Taylor Fritz begins his journey at the 2026 Australian Open against No. 58 Valentin Royer, who is making his first singles appearance at Melbourne Park.

Royer appeared in three Grand Slam events in 2025, making the second round at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open. Now, he faces a tough first-round matchup against Fritz, who has made the third round or better in six of the last seven Australian Opens.

Can the American, who is a massive favorite in this first-round match, take care of business?

He’s been dealing with a knee injury early on this year, which could hamper him in this tournament, but oddsmakers don’t seem to think that will be an issue in the first round.

Here’s a look at the odds, how to watch, each player’s history at Melbourne Park and my prediction for this match.

Valentin Royer vs. Taylor Fritz Odds and Total

Moneyline

Valentin Royer: +569

Taylor Fritz: -820

Total

35.5 (Over -125/Under -115)

Valentin Royer vs. Taylor Fritz How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 20

Time: 1:00 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN+

Valentin Royer vs. Taylor Fritz Australian Open History

Valentin Royer History

This is the first time that Royer has appeared in the Australian Open, but he did compete in three Grand Slams (the French Open, Wimbledon and U.S Open) in 2025. Royer did not make it past the second round in any of those appearances.

He’s also yet to face Fritz in his career.

Taylor Fritz History

Fritz has a ton of experience at the Australian Open, as this will be his ninth appearance in singles in his career. He has made one quarterfinal appearance (back in 2024), but he was bounced in the third round in 2025.

Fritz has been banged up coming into this tournament, but oddsmakers still have him heavily favored against Royer.

Valentin Royer vs. Taylor Fritz Prediction and Pick

Fritz’s knee injury is certainly a concern heading into this match, especially if you’re laying the moneyline price (-820) on the American.

Instead of that, I’m looking to the total in this match, as Royer is very inexperienced in Grand Slams, and he’s only advanced out of the first round two times.

Fritz may want to put this match away as early as possible so he can rest up, and he still has wiggle room to lose a set and keep this match under 35.5 games.

Based on the moneyline, it seems like oddsmakers are expecting Fritz to win this relatively easily, and he’s set at +100 to win in straight sets. If that ends up happening, the UNDER is almost a guarantee early on Tuesday morning.

Pick: UNDER 35.5 Games (-115 at DraftKings)

