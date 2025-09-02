Taylor Fritz has 8-year-old son before meeting Morgan Riddle with ex tennis pro
Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle feel like they've been together forever.
And for casual sports fans, it feels like that way for the top-ranked American, about to take on Novak Djokovic in the US Open quarterfinals for one of the biggest matches of his career, ever since the 27 year old burst onto the pop-culture mainstream landscape because of his tennis and fashion influencer girlfriend, who was dubbed by the New York Times in a feature headline, "The Most Famous Woman in Men's Tennis," during the 2023 US Open.
Well it turns out that Fritz not only has an ex-wife, former tennis pro Raquel Pedraza, the southern California native also has an 8-year-old son named Jordan.
Fritz was only 19 when Jordan was born
Fritz got married when he was only 18 years old, and then Jordan was born a year later in January 2017.
The 10-time ATP winner and this year's Wimbledon semi-finalist, and last year's US Open finalist, losing both of those matches to the seemingly unstoppable world No. 1 Jannik Sinner, has given his ex-wife Pedraza praise in the past for raising their son while he strived to be an elite tennis player, currently ranked No. 4 at this year's US Open.
"My life really hasn’t changed too much because of how my wife has really stepped up,” Fritz said in March 2017, shortly after Jordan was born. "She’s really just doing everything she can for me and for my tennis.”
Eventually the teenagers with a young child couldn't make it work, and Fritz and Pedraza got divorced in 2019.
Does Fritz still have a good relationship with Jordan and Raquel?
The former Indian Wells Masters winners doesn't often talk publicly about his son or his ex-wife, who no longer has anything to do with tennis, unlike his current girlfriend RIddle, but he did provide a small glimpse that they manage it well, given the circumstances.
On the failed Netflix docuseries "Break Point," Fritz revealed, "I have a son that I don't get to see near[ly] as much as I'd like. As it stands right now, I just have to try to see him as much as I possibly can.”
Fritz hasn't posted anything on social media with Jordan since Christmas 2021, when he wrote in an Instagram post, "Merry Christmas from myself and the big man 🎁🎄.”
And Fritz posted a similar one of the two of them together in 2020, writing, "Merry Christmas everyone🎄🎁 Just glad I got to spend it this year with loved ones ❤️."
Fritz and Riddle have been dating since June 2020, so it could also be possible that his ex-wife wants their son to remain out of the social media glare, especially with Riddle being so prolific.
Whatever the case, let's hope Fritz and Jordan do find quality time together when he's not chasing that elusive first Grand Slam title.
