Taylor Fritz makes fun of wardrobe error after Novak Djokovic US Open loss
It's easy to say Taylor Fritz can never win a match when it matters most.
And to some degree that is true, given the highest-ranked American, No. 4 at this year's US Open, has never won a Grand Slam title. Worse, after losing tonight in the quarterfinals to the man with the most majors in the history of tennis, Novak Djokovic, with 24 and still counting, the 10-time ATP winner is now 0-11 against the 38-year-old Serbian.
Fritz, 27, had his chances to finally break the curse, but as is usually the case when he plays the top players like Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, or Jannik Sinner, Morgan Riddle's boyfriend comes up short, which unfortunately happened again tonight in four sets, 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4.
Djokovic, who had gone from hated at the US Open to being appreciated as now probably the men's GOAT over Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, did his usual WWE bad guy antics, even at one point whining to the chair umpire about the crowd noise.
Luckily he won them back doing a goofy victory dance for his daughter, Tara, for her 8th birthday.
Fritz also had his own self-deprecating humor, wearing his "Boss" bandana upside-down for most of the match.
"Yo why'd nobody tell me that s**t was backwards," Fritz tweeted on X.
Technically, it was upside down, not backwards.
Unfortunately for Fritz, the upside-down bandana didn't change his luck, and it's another year without a major.
He'll need extra consoling from Ms. Riddle tonight.
