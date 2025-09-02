U.S. Open Ticket Prices: How Much Are Tickets for Taylor Fritz vs. Novak Djokovic?
The second week of the U.S. Open is always full of highly-anticipated matchups as some of the best players in the world face each other for the chance to become a major winner.
The quarterfinals matchup set between Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz is one of those hyped up matches this week. Djokovic is competing for a record-breaking 25th major title, while Fritz is looking to redeem himself from last year's runner-up finish and become the first American man to win a major since Andy Roddick at the 2003 U.S. Open. No pressure, right?
Well there will surely be added pressure in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday night as the stands are expected to be packed for the Djokovic–Fritz showdown. If you're one of those fans looking to buy a last-minute ticket to the quarterfinals matchup, the ticket prices have soared since the head-to-head was figured out. Take a look.
Taylor Fritz vs. Novak Djokovic U.S. Open Ticket Prices
Ahead of the 2025 U.S. Open start, tickets for the night matches of the quarterfinals rose to as much as $11,650. Well, the Tuesday night matchup of Djokovic and Fritz nears that mark.
The most expensive ticketed price on Stubhub as of Monday afternoon is set at $12,948 for a courtside seat near the middle of the court. There's five total sets of tickets going for over $10,000.
Pretty much all of the lower bowl tickets are selling for over $1,000, at least. The fans lucky enough to purchase quarterfinals night match tickets before the matchup was announced are probably breathing a sigh of relief for spending some likely lower prices on their tickets.
The lowest tickets on sale are worth $389, which is still pretty expensive for a tennis match.