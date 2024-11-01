Taylor Rooks' all-black leather sideline stunner is a Thursday night hit
The NFL's Thursday Night Football slate of games doesn't always deliver, but Taylor Rooks does.
The NFL and NBA sideline reporter consistently brings the heat to the sideline with stunning fits, and Week 9 was no different when the New York Jets hosted the Houston Texans.
Rooks and the Amazon Prime Video crew held it down ahead of and during the game, but it was Rooks' look that stole the show.
She rocked an all-black leather fit that would have made Catwoman jealous, and social media took notice.
That is how it's done.
Subtle and classy, with a fierce edge. It's the kind of thing you love to see.
Rooks, who studied broadcast journalism at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, rose to stardom on the Big Ten Network with her work on BTN Live. She would eventually go on to work as a sideline reporter for CBS Sports.
She is also an accomplished interviewer and has sat down with the who's who in the NBA and NFL.
Wherever Rooks goes, she finds success, and there's no reason to think that will stop anytime soon. Taylor Rooks is here to stay, so you better get used to it.
