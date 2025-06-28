Taylor Swift crushes boyfriend Travis Kelce in plaid shoestring top fit to win TEU
Taylor Swift already won Tight End University for the week with her singing, but she also crushed her boyfriend with the best fit of the week.
The 35-year-old superstar recording artist tagged along to her man Travis Kelce’s event the Kansas City Chiefs Pro Bowl tight end founded in 2021 with San Francisco 49ers’ George Kittle and former NFL great Greg Olsen. It’s an event to train, build community amongst the NFL players, and just flat out have a raging good time.
Swift first shocked all by performing her hit song “Shake It Off” at the TEU concert.
That’s already a win. Then she posed for an epic picture with Kittle’s wife Claire, and then was seen dancing with George while Haley Cavinder was next to them. and then the a viral video of George, Kelce, and her all singing at the top of their lungs to her “Love Story” song.
It can’t get much better than that. Kelce, also 35, and Swift were seen dancing and enjoying each other as well.
It was Swift’s two-piece shoestring, ab-revealing top that won the event for best fit, though, — even though Kelce did wear a wild one earlier — as seen fully in this picture together.
Yea, there’s no defeating Taylor Swift, but Kelce is clearly winning at life and Tight End University was unreal.
