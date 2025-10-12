Travis Hunter's wife Leanna stuns in '12' Jaguars all-black fit vs. Seahawks
Rookie two-way star Travis Hunter and the Jacksonville Jaguars are one of the bigger surprises in the NFL this season heading into Sunday’s matchup at home vs. the Seattle Seahawks. His wife Leanna is always surprising every Sunday with a new fire look.
The Jaguars are coming off a statement win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. Hunter had one of the best catches on the season with this 44-yard gem.
Hunter is winning off the field as well as he and his longtime girl Leanna got married in May, bought a baller Florida mansion, and had their first child in July with a son who looks like Travis.
New mom Leanna has crushed her fits all season long like her custom Travis Hunter boots, and her custom jean shorts.
On Sunday, it was her custom all-black “12” fit for Travis that was a winner.
4-1 Jacksonville sits atop the AFC South division and hopes to keep it rolling vs. the Seahawks. Leanna already was a winner herself on the day with her latest custom fit for her husband Travis.
