Travis Hunter surprises wife Leanna with sweet gift after Jaguars’ big win over 49ers
Leanna Hunter didn’t travel to watch her husband Travis Hunter and the Jacksonville Jaguars defeat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, but when he got back he had a sweet surprise for her.
Leanna and Travis just welcomed their first child in August before the season started in a shocking announcement because she hid her pregnancy so well from the public. They had a special moment when they brought home their son who Travis says looks just like him from the NICU where dad had the biggest smile.
Since then, he’s been seen rocking his special Jaguars onesie rooting on dad for away games.
RELATED: Travis Hunter’s wife Leanna’s elaborate manicure has secret couple photo surprise
Leanna attends the home games and has crushed her game-day fits like she did when Travis played for the Colorado Bufflaoes. We’ve seen her in some custom Travis Hunter boots, and then custom Jaguars Daisy Dukes.
She posted on Instagram Stories after the team won 26-21 over San Francisco on Sunday a highlight of Travis making a 28-yard catch. She’d then wake up to a nice surprise of him holding a giant bouquet full of roses for her in his Sponge Bob pajama pants.
RELATED: Travis Hunter's wife Leanna shares baby lying on her with heartfelt message
He no doubt was feeling good returning home after helping Jacksonville bring its record to 3-1, and he spread the joy to his wife.
The NFL two-way rookie and his wife got married in May in a lavish Tennessee wedding where he was full of surprises on that day, too, giving her an unreal gift.
Hunter has 13 receptions for 118 yards, and 11 tackles and a pass defensed in his rookie season so far.
He’s also certainly winning at home.
