Paige Bueckers slays U.S. Open preppy lavender fit, fangirls out (VIDEOS)
Paige Bueckers had an action-packed day on a holiday Labor Day weekend after an action-packed summer.
After rooting on one of her UConn Huskies besties, Seattle Storm rookie Nika Muhl, who rocked her usual stellar fit for her Connecticut homecoming, and another former teammate, Olivia Nelson-Odoba of the Connecticut Sun, it was off to the U.S Open again to catch the night matches, where she was caught on-camera loving the action in the Frances Tiafoe match, along with current UConn teammate Azzi Fudd. (Tiafoe went on to win the match.)
RELATED: Bueckers’ heartwarming UConn ‘first day’ photos with nostalgic twist
Fudd looked great in her white collared, v-neck crop top and flared-out jeans, while Bueckers rocked a crochet lavender-and-white patterned collared sweater with white pants, all white Nikes, and a matching white purse. It’s unclear how Bueckers could survive in a sweater and pants in the New York heat. Here’s the full look from the NIL and UConn superstar.
If you look closely, you can see that it’s Fudd introducing Bueckers to the photographers. The duo were in Coco Gauff’s player box a couple of days ago for her match, so the UConn pair are obviously huge tennis fans.
This isn’t the first time the NIL empire builder has crushed it in lavender, as her purple suit at the ESPYs was our No. 1 most baller look.
If that weren’t enough, the presumptive No. 1 WNBA pick Bueckers got to meet entertainment royalty, as she gushed about getting her photo taken with Shonda Rhimes, the executive producer extraordinaire of hits like “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Bridgerton,” plus some of the cast of “Grey’s” and another Rhimes hit “Scandal.”
And not to be forgotten, Paige Buckets got some great photos with Muhl and Nelson-Odoba.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne bungee jumps, shares bikini photos on LSU bonding weekend
For Fudd and Buckets, it’s probably the last chill weekend before they start putting in the work for a UConn national championship.
Just keep Bueckers away from power drills while assembling college dorm furniture.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
WAG Wowza: Texas HC’s wife rocks stunning fit for Longhorns opener (PHOTOS)
On the mat-erial girl: Livvy Dunne’s best leotards over the years
You go girl!: A’ja Wilson debuts AKA sorority-inspired Nike LeBron 21 PEs (PHOTOS)
Wrestle-’Bash’ indeed: Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan break the internet with ‘freaky’ pin
Buried treasure: Where Caleb Williams keeps his Heisman Trophy is simply amazing