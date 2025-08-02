Vanessa Bryant loves daughter Natalia’s baggy WNBA fit at Wings-Fever game
Natalia Bryant showed her support for the WNBA at Friday night’s Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings game sitting courtside in a fire fit that mom Vanessa loved.
Natalia, 22, just graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in film and rocked a a stunning white dress on grad day while honoring dad with an amazing gesture.
The Bryant family is a big supporter of women’s basketball as Kobe was and Gigi was quite the player before their tragic death in the 2020 helicopter trash. We recently saw Vanessa, 43, Natalia, Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5, all together for a New York Liberty game in Brooklyn to support good friend Sabrina Ionescu. They ended up posing with tennis star Coco Gauff and a much-taller Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky.
Natalia and mom have also been spotted at USC Trojans games supporting JuJu Watkins. Vanessa even just gifted USC women’s basketball head coach Lindsay Gottlieb some fire new Kobe sneakers this week.
Natalia, who is a professional model, was representing the Coach brand and was at big Fever vs Wings game in Dallas enjoying her seats.
The Wings would post her full fit with the baggy jeans and blazer top.
Vanessa noticed her daughter and dropped the heart emojis all over the post.
Mom is a big fan of Natalia’s WNBA fit, and so are we.
