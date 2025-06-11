Vanessa Bryant’s youngest daughter has adorable nickname in Coco Gauff photo
It was an epic night at a WNBA game for the Bryant family, but one adorable picture of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant’s youngest daughter Capri completely stole the show.
The Bryants traveled to watch good family friend Sabrina Ionescu and the undefeated New York Liberty take on Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky in Brooklyn, New York, where they sat courtside for an adorable family photo.
43-year-old Vanessa stepped out in a fire-red fit after dispelling pregnancy rumors as they watched the Liberty win 85-66 to improve to 9-0 on the season. Afterward, the family posed with Ionescu, and then Reese, who towered over Vanessa and the 22-year-old Natalia.
Natalia also caught attention sitting next to French Open champion Coco Gauff and chopping it up with her.
Speaking of Gauff, she took the most adorable photo with Vanessa’s youngest daughter Capri, 5, that Natalia posted. What made it even more heart-melting was the two are called by the same name with Capri’s nickname “KoKo”.
KoKo with a K for Kobe, and short for “KoKo-Bean”, which was Kobe’s middle name. Kobe called her that before he and Gigi tragically died in 2020 in a helicopter crash.
It was a memorable night for the Bryant family, but little KoKo stole the show.
