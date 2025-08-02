The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia surprises at Fever-Wings courtside in all black fit

The oldest daughter of Kobe and Vanessa sits courtside for the big game.

Matt Ryan

Natalia Bryant arrives at the REVOLVE Festival 2023 celebrating the 20th Anniversary of REVOLVE.
Natalia Bryant arrives at the REVOLVE Festival 2023 celebrating the 20th Anniversary of REVOLVE. / IMAGO / NurPhoto

The Bryant family is big supporters of women’s basketball. Kobe and Vanessa’s oldest daughter Natalia Bryant sat courtside for Friday night’s Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings game.

Natalia, 22, just graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in film in a stunning white dress while honoring dad with an amazing gesture.

She was also was seen having a sweet moment with mom, who she hangs out a lot with like their cowboy fit twins night for a Beyoncé concert, and at a Dodgers game that also included her sisters Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5. Mom and daughter also sat courtside to watch JuJu Watkins and the USC Trojans play.

Natalia Bryant and Vanessa Bryant
USC Women’s Basketball/Instagram

The whole family was just in New York City where they took in a New York Liberty game to watch good family friend Sabrina Ionescu, but were treated to a selfie with Chicago Sky All-Star Angel Reese, who towered over them.

The Bryant family
The Bryants courtside for the Liberty game. / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

On Friday, Natalia showed up to watch the game in Dallas courtside and posted this view.

Natalia Bryant
Natalia Bryant/Instagram

The professional model also stunned in her black fit while there for the brand Coach.

Natalia Bryant
Natalia Bryant/Instagram

Natalia certainly made her presence felt with that look while at a basketball game with or without her mom.

